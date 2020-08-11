“Tether Is an Accident Waiting to Happen”: Trading Legend Peter Brandt

News
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 05:59
Alex Dovbnya
Tether is just another fiat currency, says trading vet Peter Brandt
Cover image via www.peterlbrandt.com
Contents

Commodity trading vet Peter Brandt revved up his criticism of Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin, by tweeting that it’s “an accident waiting to happen.”

He is convinced that USDT is “just another fiat currency,” which is why it could collapse.  

“Tether is an accident waiting to happen. Tether is just another fiat currency.”

Tether and the “Nigerian Trinket” 

Back in April, Brandt claimed that owning Tether was tantamount to holding the “the Nigerian Trinket.” With this comparison, he underscored the lack of confidence in the bellwether stablecoin.  

Nigeria’s weakening national currency, the naira, is believed to be the main reason behind the rising inflation in the country that jumped to 12.56 percent in July. Still, it doesn’t come close to the hyperinflation-stricken Venezuelan bolivar.       

Still, given the strong anti-dollar sentiment within the cryptocurrency community, Brandt thinks that it’s foolish to store your wealth in Tether:

“I think people are fools for holding wealth -- even overnight -- in tether. It is a joke when ppl condemn USD as fiat, yet hold tether.”

Last year, Tether admitted that only 74 percent of the stablecoin’s total supply was pegged to cash and short-term securities. Nevertheless, Tether’s market cap ballooned to $11.8 bln in 2020 amid mushrooming demand for fiat-pegged coins that are primarily used by traders for parking their funds.   

Related
No, Tether Didn’t Buy Bitcoin with Its USD Reserves   

Tether FUD won’t stop

Tether is considered to be one of the most controversial projects in the space, and the idea that its collapse could also bring down Bitcoin has been a persistent bearish narrative.

According to a forensic study conducted by finance professors John Griffin and Amin Shams, the stablecoin issuer, together with the Bitfinex exchange, was able to manipulate crypto markets in late 2017.

image by ftalphaville.ft.com

Meanwhile, New York AG Letitia James continues to investigate Bitfinex’s $850 mln USDT coverup that sent shockwaves across the industry in April 2019. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
5 days ago

Actual Capital Flow Amount into Ethereum Just Hit $7 Bln ATH: Glassnode Data
Yuri Molchan
News
3 days ago

Brrring Crypto to the Masses: Get Ready to See Grayscale's New Bitcoin Ad on Your Favorite TV Channel
Alex Dovbnya
News
14 hours ago

Tether Continues to Abandon Tron by Converting 500 Mln USDT to Ethereum
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings