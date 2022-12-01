SuperOne Blockchain Gaming Company Partners with Footballco and FIFPRO

SuperOne partners with preeminent soccer player trade union and world's largest soccer content and media business to introduce Web3 to fans

SuperOne, a pioneering blockchain gaming company that released the first-ever gamified social network platform on blockchain, scores two important partnerships for technical development and adoption.

SuperOne has teamed up with Footballco, top media company

According to the official statement shared by the team of blockchain gaming pioneer SuperOne, it has entered into partnerships with Footballco media heavyweight and global soccer player trade union FIFPRO.

Image by SuperOne

Footballco is the largest media company involved with soccer and its fans globally. It controls renowned brands Goal, Kooora and Mundial. Footballco interacts with 640 million sports enthusiasts globally and generates over 1 billion content views monthly. The firm also organizes GOAL50 — the world's biggest community-driven award in professional soccer.

With the newly-scored collaboration, the teams will launch the Battle Royale game, a simulator environment where fans fight each other to avoid being eliminated.

Ads Ads

Footballco's VP of global football partnership, Andy Jackson, highlights that the core focuses of his venture are aligned with those of SuperOne:

We are delighted to work with SuperOne to help launch their exciting offering to football fans worldwide. We share a common goal of providing football fans with memorable and rewarding digital experiences.

Andreas Christensen, techowner and founder of SuperOne, stresses that new partnerships are of paramount importance for the progress of SuperOne:

Footballco and FIFPRO represent the two most prominent avenues to achieve mass adoption in the football gaming industry. This trinity of football collaboration will disrupt the gaming industry, and we are humble, yet proud, of this achievement.

SuperOne will be an exclusive presenting partner of the GOAL50 award campaign.

SuperOne partners with FIFPRO for fair and inclusive licensing

FIFPRO is a global trade union for players that unites 65,000 professional footballers and their national communities. FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises B.V. is responsible for agreements with participating teams regarding the commercial usage of the name, image and likeness of active football players.

FIFPRO's Commercial Director, Andrew Orsatti, emphasizes the innovative nature of the collaboration between FIFPRO, Footballco and SuperOne:

We're pleased to welcome SuperOne to the FIFPRO family in an innovative partnership that champions the rights of professional players worldwide. We've combined the passion of football fans with brain-twisting trivia, in a blood-pumping race against the clock, with great prizes on offer. It's an ideal companion in between watching all the drama of the World Cup in Qatar.

This fresh collaboration is designed to set new benchmarks in sports and digital media.