XRP Price Prediction for January 23

The bulls' dominance has not lasted long, and most of the coins are again in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 3.35% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $3.05. If the bounce back does not happen until the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $3.02 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the price is far from the main levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $3.

If the daily bar closes near it or below, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2.80 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens far from its peak and with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2.60-$2.80 area.

XRP is trading at $3.0875 at press time.