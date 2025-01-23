Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is correction of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 14:42
    Sellers have again seized the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 2% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the situation is rather bearish as the price is close to the support level. 

    If the picture does not change by the end of the day, there is a possibility of seeing a breakout, followed by a further decrease to the $101,000 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If today's candle closes near its low, the decline is likely to continue to the vital area of $100,000.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume keeps falling, which means buyers are not ready yet for a reversal. A drop below $100,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $102,256 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

