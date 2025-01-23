Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Novogratz says that AI demand is driving "transformation" among Bitcoin miners
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 18:58
    A
    A
    A
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz has opined that artificial intelligence is "the new arms race." 

    Advertisement

    This comes after the recent announcement of  The Stargate Project, the new company that is seemingly poised to become the biggest AI infrastructure project to date. OpenAI has teamed up with Softbank, Oracle, and UAE-based tech-focused investment company MGX in order to fund the venture, which has already managed to secure $100 billion. The joint venture has pledged a staggering $500 billion for AI infrastructure development in the US. 

    The venture, which is currently dominating headlines in the mainstream media, has already been compared to the Manhattan Project due to its massive scale.  

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    'We Are Going to Mars,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Regains $106,800
    Kidnapped Ledger Co-Founder Released After 'Ultra-Secretive' Operation
    Bitcoin Euphoria Turns to Dump as US Senator's Hint Fails

    According to Novogratz, this is "just the start." The billionaire believes that more than $1 trillion will be spent on US data centers over the next few years. 

    Advertisement

    Pivoting to AI 

    Novogratz believes that the massive demand for infrastructure is now driving transformation among Bitcoin miners. 

    In its recent report, Galaxy stated that large-scale Bitcoin mining firms could boost the value of their assets by transitioning into the AI market. 

    Miners who pivot to AI could see such benefits as predictable and high cash flow streams, diversification of cash flows as well as access to deep capital markets. 

    However, due to the existing infrastructure not being fully suitable for mining, there are several major upgrades that miners need to perform. 

    These include networking infrastructure that handles fast execution of workloads as well as advanced cooling solutions.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Mike Novogratz #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 17:13
    'We Are Going to Mars,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Regains $106,800
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 16:20
    Kidnapped Ledger Co-Founder Released After 'Ultra-Secretive' Operation
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crypto Billionaire Novogratz: 'AI Is the New Arms Race'
    'We Are Going to Mars,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Regains $106,800
    Kidnapped Ledger Co-Founder Released After 'Ultra-Secretive' Operation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD