    Bitcoin Euphoria Turns to Dump as US Senator's Hint Fails

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin price skyrockets after US senator teases "big news," but here's what happened next
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 16:05
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has literally skyrocketed today as the possibility of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve being announced in the near future has quickly soared after a post by Senator Cynthia Lummis.

    Lummis said in her X post that something big is going to be announced today. The senator is well known for her pro-Bitcoin stance and was one of the first voices in U.S. politics to promote the idea of building a strategic reserve in BTC. 

    As a result of this announcement, the price of Bitcoin surged by over 4.5% in an hour, which is a lot for an asset with a market cap of over $2 trillion.

    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Interestingly, Lummis's announcement came just as the price of the cryptocurrency hit the bottom of the $101,300-$107,100 range it had been trading in for the past few days. 

    Outcome

    The senator ultimately failed to deliver on a promised 10:00 a.m. announcement, and according to journalist Eleanor Terrett, the issue is that the Senate Banking Committee is set to vote on Senator Lummis becoming chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets at this time, and that may be the "big news." It is unclear if anything else will be announced, Terrett added.

    As a result, the price of Bitcoin has experienced a painful reversal, falling as much as 3.2% in the last 25 days from local highs of $106,000. Whether the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve will be announced in the near future remains an open question. But it is now clear that such matters are not yet priced in. 

    It could be a Bitcoin ETF fake announcement situation once again, though, as, in 2023, after such an event, we saw a massive pump and dump of the cryptocurrency, which eventually resulted in a steady BTC price rally as the market realized that the approval of the ETF is not yet priced in.

