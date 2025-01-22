Advertisement
    BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The head of the $10 trillion asset manager has suggested that the price of Bitcoin could potentially hit $700,000
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 20:52
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    During a conversation with Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua at Bloomberg House in Davos, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has suggested that the price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, could potentially surge all the way to the $700,000 level. 

    This could happen if the cryptocurrency experienced much broader institutional adoption. 

    Fink has revealed that he recently had a conversation with a sovereign wealth fund regarding a potential Bitcoin investment. The fund was asking the BlackRock boss whether it should have a 2% allocation or a 5% allocation. 

    "If everybody adopted this conversation, it would be $500,000, $600,000, $700,000 per Bitcoin…I am not promoting it by the way. That is not my promotion," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, the head of the $10 trillion asset manager behemoth has repeatedly argued that Bitcoin could potentially serve as an alternative to gold. 

    Most recently, he has opined that the flagship coin could serve as a hedge against currency debasement or political instability. "I am a big believer in the utilization of that as an instrument," he said. 

    Related
    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 18:00
    BlackRock Reveals Its Recommended Bitcoin Exposure
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to data provided by analytics platform SoSoValue, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has now surpassed a total of $60 billion worth of net assets. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

