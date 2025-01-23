Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Being Reactivated

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The X account of the late crypto influencer John McAfee has published a tweet, assuring that it is not a hack and promising “more information forthcoming.”

The crypto community immediately reacted to this, with Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson among them.

Cardano founder calls McAfee tweet "dubious AI crypto scam"

McAfee’s X account suddenly reactivated and published a mysterious tweet, saying: “John's account has not been hacked. This is the real deal. More information forthcoming.”

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson immediately reacted with pure sarcasm. He welcomed McAfee back, saying that he was missed but referring to the new person behind the account as “a crude simulacra” of his former glory.

Welcome back, John. It's good to hear from you again. You were missed, even if it's a crude simulacra of your former glory — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 23, 2025

When an X user asked Hoskinson not to give this tweet any more engagement, Hoskinson stated that “John is being resurrected as a dubious AI crypto scam.” He then extended his sarcastic criticism, talking about metaverses and recalling John McAfee’s controversial biography: “It's going to develop a digital drug habit within a week and then start a metaverse called New Belize before escaping to Europe.”

Earlier today, McAfee's account tweeted: “I'm back with AIntivirus. An AI version of myself.”

John being resurrected as a dubious AI crypto scam us the most John McAfee thing possible. It's going to develop a digital drug habit within a week and then start a metaverse called New Belize before escaping to Europe. — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 23, 2025

The person/team behind the account is referring to McAfee’s famous brainchild, the McAfee antivirus, the most prominent among the very early antivirus programs.

Antivirus pioneer and crypto influencer John McAfee was tragically found dead in late June 2021 in a Spanish prison, where he awaited extradition to the U.S. The official version claimed McAfee committed suicide.

Hoskinson promises to support Ross Ulbricht

On Jan. 22, Hoskinson issued a tweet to react to Ross Ulbricht’s pardon and the following release granted by the newly elected U.S. president. The Cardano founder, who was among the team who founded Ethereum with Vitalik Buterin, welcomed the Silk Road founder back and promised him help with anything he needs now that he is free.

Hoskinson tweeted: “Welcome home, Ross. We, as an industry, have your back. Whatever you need, we are here on your journey back to freedom.”

Ross Ulbricht was pardoned after spending more than a decade in prison for launching and running the Silk Road darknet website, where drugs and other illegal goods and services were sold for Bitcoin. It was one of the earliest platforms to adopt BTC as a means of payment.