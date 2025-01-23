Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Finding Second Bottom

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price once again on brink as meme coin about to find second bottom
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 14:16
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Finding Second Bottom
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    So here we are again, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) hanging by a thread, ready to either dive into the abyss or maybe, just maybe, spring back up. The price of this meme coin has been teetering, and it looks like we are about to see if it finds that second bottom.

    Advertisement

    A few days back, SHIB held strong, like a champ, at $0.00002, despite the market going nuts with nearly $1.5 billion in liquidations. That was supposed to be the floor, right? The point where everyone's like, "Okay, this is where we stop selling, and start buying." But, as it turns out, the floor had a trapdoor.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Have Hit Bottom, Popular Indicator Signals
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 14:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price May Have Hit Bottom, Popular Indicator Signals
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Being Reactivated
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

    In the last day or so, SHIB took a 5% nosedive, slipping right under that $0.00002 mark. It is as if it wanted to test if that level was really as solid as we thought. Spoiler: it wasn't. Now, $0.00002 is not just a support; it has turned into a ceiling, a resistance level that the Shiba Inu token could not push past.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    So where is it headed next? If we are looking at the charts, the next stop could be $0.00001923, where the 200-day median average is chilling. If it goes through that, there is another floor at $0.000017, which has been kind of like SHIB's safety net in the past.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $0.00002: Crucial Level Gone
    Thu, 01/23/2025 - 08:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $0.00002: Crucial Level Gone
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The sentiment right now? It is like watching a tightrope walker in a storm. You know, one wrong step and down they go, but if they keep their balance, they might just make it to the other side. SHIB's community is on edge, eyes glued to their screens, wondering if this is the moment the coin bounces back or if we are in for more of a slide.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 14:11
    Retail Bitcoin Investors Get Active, 25,000 BTC Stacked in One Month
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 13:01
    MicroStrategy's Profit on Verge of Hitting $18 Billion
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Finding Second Bottom
    Retail Bitcoin Investors Get Active, 25,000 BTC Stacked in One Month
    MicroStrategy's Profit on Verge of Hitting $18 Billion
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD