Ripple President to Reveal Ripple's Goals for 2025 Next Week

In a recently published tweet, Monica Long, Ripple president, teased her upcoming speech during the XRP Community Day that is scheduled for Jan. 28-29 this year.

Monica Long to unveil Ripple plans for 2025

Long hinted what her speech will be about – she will reveal the company’s goals for 2025, which has just started. They will include how Ripple intends to drive “institutional adoption of tokenized financial assets onchain.” Aside from that, she will talk about blockchain innovation across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The Ripple president intends to talk about much more on Jan. 28 on X Spaces.

Excited to discuss @Ripple’s goals for 2025, including how we’re driving institutional adoption of tokenized financial assets onchain - plus, digging into blockchain innovation across APAC. Can't wait!



She also thanked the XRP community for the questions they have already sent and encouraged them to “keep them coming.”

Apart from Long, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, CTO David Schwartz and other top executives of the company will also take the stage to communicate important ideas to the XRP army and highlight recent milestones.

Aside from influencers on stage, developers building on XRP Ledger at the moment will get an opportunity to present the most promising projects to the community.

Ripple to boost RLUSD adoption and use cases

At the beginning of January, Monica Long gave an interview to Bloomberg, talking about Ripple’s new project, Ripple USD (RLUSD), which was officially launched a month earlier. She said that this year, the company intends to push RLUSD to exponential growth with its promising use cases: on/off ramps, access to U.S. dollars and B2B cross-border payments.

The year started with several RLUSD listings; support for it was added by such major cryptocurrency exchanges as Bullish, Bitso and Moonpay. According to Long, Ripple continues to expand RLUSD distribution and availability. She is certain that the stablecoin will imminently be added by such giants of the crypto industry as Coinbase, Binance and many others.

Overall, the Ripple president expects this year to be big for crypto and for stablecoins as well, since demand for them is likely to continue growing, and they are used as a key asset in cryptocurrency trading. Therefore, the stablecoin market is going to “grow tremendously” over the course of this year. Besides, she said that last year, Ripple’s payment business doubled, so they see a rising trajectory for 2025. RLUSD is going to be a very useful tool here.