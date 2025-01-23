Advertisement
    Ripple President to Reveal Ripple's Goals for 2025 Next Week

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive has announced key content of her speech at upcoming Ripple event
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 11:51
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recently published tweet, Monica Long, Ripple president, teased her upcoming speech during the XRP Community Day that is scheduled for Jan. 28-29 this year.

    Monica Long to unveil Ripple plans for 2025

    Long hinted what her speech will be about – she will reveal the company’s goals for 2025, which has just started. They will include how Ripple intends to drive “institutional adoption of tokenized financial assets onchain.” Aside from that, she will talk about blockchain innovation across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The Ripple president intends to talk about much more on Jan. 28 on X Spaces.

    She also thanked the XRP community for the questions they have already sent and encouraged them to “keep them coming.”

    Apart from Long, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, CTO David Schwartz and other top executives of the company will also take the stage to communicate important ideas to the XRP army and highlight recent milestones.

    Aside from influencers on stage, developers building on XRP Ledger at the moment will get an opportunity to present the most promising projects to the community.

    Ripple to boost RLUSD adoption and use cases

    At the beginning of January, Monica Long gave an interview to Bloomberg, talking about Ripple’s new project, Ripple USD (RLUSD), which was officially launched a month earlier. She said that this year, the company intends to push RLUSD to exponential growth with its promising use cases: on/off ramps, access to U.S. dollars and B2B cross-border payments.

    The year started with several RLUSD listings; support for it was added by such major cryptocurrency exchanges as Bullish, Bitso and Moonpay. According to Long, Ripple continues to expand RLUSD distribution and availability. She is certain that the stablecoin will imminently be added by such giants of the crypto industry as Coinbase, Binance and many others.

    Overall, the Ripple president expects this year to be big for crypto and for stablecoins as well, since demand for them is likely to continue growing, and they are used as a key asset in cryptocurrency trading. Therefore, the stablecoin market is going to “grow tremendously” over the course of this year. Besides, she said that last year, Ripple’s payment business doubled, so they see a rising trajectory for 2025. RLUSD is going to be a very useful tool here.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
