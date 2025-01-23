'We Are Going to Mars,' Michael Saylor Says As Bitcoin Regains $106,800

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin maximalist and MicroStrategy’s executive chairman, has taken to his account on the social media X platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) in the past to deliver a Bitcoin-themed MicroStrategy message to his multi-million army of followers.

In his traditional style, MicroStrategy founder shared an AI-generated image, in which Saylor depicted sitting in front of a window in a room with an extraterrestrial Martian landscape in the background behind the window. He is dressed as a spaceman with MSTR letters and a BTC mascot (both in orange – the color of Bitcoin) on his white jacket.

“We are going to Mars,” the tweet states.

We are going to Mars. pic.twitter.com/5RrSxTAicv — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 23, 2025

The community responded with a wave of bullish comments, sharing Saylor’s enthusiasm. Here one may see an analogy to Elon Musk and his connection to the pro-crypto president Trump. Musk intends to send uncrewed rockets to Mars in two years when there is the shortest distance between Earth and Mars. If all goes well, according to him, in two years after that SpaceX will deliver the first crewed spaceships.

Advertisement

Bitcoin price soars above $106,800

Today, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency Bitcoin has soared by roughly 4.55%, soaring from $101,396 to the $106,875, adding more than $5,000 in just a few hours. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $105,991.

This surge took place after a decline of 5.20% that Bitcoin has been facing between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Bitcoin soared as the pro-crypto US senator Cynthia Lummis who proposed building a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in the summer of 2024 tweeted: “Big things are coming,” hinting at the growing chances of the BTC reserve coming true.

MicroStrategy delivers 6,120 Bitcoin gain to shareholders

In a recently published X post, Michael Saylor revealed that last week, MicroStrategy succeeded in achieving a gain of 6,120 Bitcoins for MSTR holders. That constituted a 1.36% BTC yield on the 450,000 BTC held by Michael Saylor’s company.

Last week, $MSTR achieved a BTC Gain of 6,120 BTC, reflecting a 1.36% BTC Yield on our 450,000 BTC base. At ~$105K/BTC, this translates to $642.6M in value generated through treasury operations—reinforcing our commitment to maximizing shareholder returns. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 22, 2025

At the exchange rate of approximately $105,000, 6,120 BTC translated to roughly $642.6 million in value produced thanks to MicroStrategy’s treasury operations. Thus, Saylor underscored, the company follows its commitment to maximizing shareholder returns.

This week, the company added more Bitcoin to its stash, purchasing a staggering $1.1 billion worth of BTC, now holding a total of 461,000 Bitcoins.