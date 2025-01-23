Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs have attracted nearly $250 million worth of fresh inflows
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 9:52
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, Bitcoin is seeing an uptick in whale activity.  

    Advertisement

    "Key stakeholder participation has played a major role in bull cycles seen in crypto over the past two years, and the context of these spikes appears to be bullish," the firm said.

    Related
    BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000
    Wed, 01/22/2025 - 20:52
    BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level
    BlackRock CEO Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Reach $700,000

    The price of the leading cryptocurrency has dipped by 2.5% over the past 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    'How to Buy Crypto' Google Searches Soaring as Bitcoin Hits New High
    Mon, 01/20/2025 - 16:08
    'How to Buy Crypto' Google Searches Soaring as Bitcoin Hits New High
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On Jan. 20, Bitcoin reached a new record high of $108,786, but it has since experienced a 6% price correction. 

    In the meantime, various Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed to attract a total of $248 million worth of net flows on Wednesday. This signals that institutional demand remains rather strong despite Bitcoin's underwhelming price action. 

    According to QCP, the market is likely to remain "range-bound" until there is more clarity regarding the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.   

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 9:49
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 612% as SHIB Fights to Stay Afloat
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 8:54
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $0.00002: Crucial Level Gone
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Introducing i love $LAMP (LAMP), a Fresh Entrant in the Solana Memecoin Sector
    Yelay Announces Launch of Ethereum DeFi to the Sui Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Whales Picking Up Steam as ETFs Attract Nearly $250 Million Worth of Inflows
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 612% as SHIB Fights to Stay Afloat
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses $0.00002: Crucial Level Gone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD