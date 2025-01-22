Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 22

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can midterm rise of SHIB start again?
    Wed, 22/01/2025 - 12:47
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.14% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of SHIB might have set a local support level of $0.00002030. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, one should focus on the interim level of $0.000020. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the nearest resistance of $0.00001853. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. If buyers lose the $0.000020 area, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 range soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002068 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

