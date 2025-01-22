SHIB Price Prediction for January 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies have returned to the green zone; however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 2.14% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

The price of SHIB might have set a local support level of $0.00002030. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should focus on the interim level of $0.000020. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the nearest resistance of $0.00001853.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. If buyers lose the $0.000020 area, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 range soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002068 at press time.