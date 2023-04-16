Sui Announces Allocation, but Without Airdrop: Here's Sale Price for Whitelisted Users

Sui supporters and 'champions' will be able to grab tokens with significant discount

Sui Network has announced the launch of its 594 million SUI token community access program, which offers the SUI token for purchase to its dedicated community members. The access program comes with some unique terms and conditions, including no airdrops and different pricing tiers for general sales and whitelist sales.

For general sales, users can purchase SUI tokens at a price of $0.1 each, while only Sui Champions and Supporters are eligible to buy the tokens at the discounted price of $0.03 each through whitelist sales.

The SUI token will be available for purchase on popular cryptocurrency exchanges KuCoin and OKX, with certain conditions in place: U.S. citizens and residents are not eligible to participate. Exchanges' terms and conditions apply, including know-your-customer (KYC) and sanctions checks, and any restrictions on providing services to persons in specific countries.

Interested purchasers must complete account registration and verification with the applicable exchange by April 24, 2023.

Sui Network also announced retrospective awards and a recognition sale for Sui Champions and Supporters, aiming to reward those who have made significant contributions to the project's development. This group includes competition winners, testers, community managers, contributors, builders and more.

The eligible recipients fall into three categories: Capy Holidays competition winners from Wave 1 testing will receive tokens according to the competition terms and have been contacted directly. Champions, identified for their direct actions and contributions, will receive a grant of SUI tokens after the network hits mainnet. Supporters, including members of the Sui Discord community who joined before Feb. 1, 2023, and Frenemies Competition winners will receive instructions on purchasing SUI in the recognition sale.