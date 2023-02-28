Sui Network Leans Closer to Mainnet, 3 Crucial Network Stats to Note

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After months of active development, the highly hyped Sui Network has unveiled some important network stats ahead of its mainnet launch. The protocol said the shared status was recorded following the successful completion of its Testnet Wave 2.

According to the stats, the protocol said it recorded more than 7,000 nodes that were connected to 41 validators. This is an important protocol statistic as, the broader the nodes in the system, the more decentralized it is, and also, the more secure it is judged to be.

Judged as a very scalable protocol built for mass adoption, the Sui Network also said it recorded a total transaction of 36.5 million during the Testnet Wave 2. This figure was further complemented by the more than 118 packages published on the protocol.

Sui Network was created by Mysten Labs, made up mainly of Meta Alumni, who once worked on the now-collapsed Diem Project. As an enhancement of its capabilities, the protocol said it recorded a total of 1.34 million SUI tokens staked on the network with over 7.35 million staking transactions recorded.

First, some quick stats:



🔗7k+ nodes connected to 41 validators

🧾36.5M transactions

🧩3.24 million NFTs

📦118k+ packages published

📌1.34M SUI staked

🔄7.35M staking operations processed

📈67 peak TPS — Sui (@SuiNetwork) February 28, 2023

Paving way for mainnet launch

As far as the Sui Network is concerned, it is deemed as the next Aptos Protocol to watch out for in terms of high performance and scalability. In the presence of a number of Layer 1 and Layer 2 protocols boasting of being able to unseat Ethereum in terms of smart contract capabilities, users are notably enthusiastic about the Sui debut.

The protocol has been conducted for protocol upgrades and crucial integrations with partner protocols like Ankr. Deemed to be powered by the SUI tokens, Sui Network has not given a definitive date for its mainnet launch but has been checking the mark with respect to the right ecosystem tools to aid its soft landing.