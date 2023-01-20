Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade

Fri, 01/20/2023 - 13:25
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Sui Network is building its protocol and is set to roll out its testnet, Wave 2
Sui Network Inches Closer to Its Long-Awaited Launch with This New Protocol Upgrade
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the most hyped emerging blockchain protocols, the Sui Network, has announced its testnet Wave 2 is billed to go live on-chain soon. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the protocol said the upgrade will go live next week, and it shared details on what the new upgrade will mean for the network in general.

According to the Sui Network, the testnet Wave will focus on testing epoch management, tokenomics and stake delegation. It also claims that Wave 2 will feature a new game focused on tokenomics and staking that anyone will be able to play.

Sui is a Layer 1 blockchain network that was launched by a team of Meta alumni including Evan Cheng, Adeniyi Abiodun, Sam Blackshear, George Danezis and Kostas Chalkias. They worked on the Libra project, which was later sold to Silvergate Bank after it was rebranded to Diem. The Sui Network was built using Rust, the same language that was used for the Solana protocol.

According to details shared by the network, the testnet Wave 2 will help showcase what Sui Network brandishes that is different from other known networks today.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Killers Concept Bashed by Top Analyst Chris Burniske and Here's Why

New Ethereum killer?

The Sui Network is being branded as a protocol that will be highly functional for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and GameFi. Instead of focusing on vertical scaling like its peer Ethereum (ETH) and the like, it focuses on horizontal scaling, giving it a very high throughput.

For the staunchest proponents of the Sui Network, it is believed that it will quickly rank as a formidable competitor to Ethereum.

While there have been other networks, dubbed Ethereum-killers, that have promised to unseat Ethereum as the core hub for DeFi and mainstream smart contract enabling, Sui Network says its technology is designed to truly foster swift usability along with a lower cost.

#Blockchain News #Sui Network
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
01/20/2023 - 13:55
Ripple Pro Lawyer Surprised by Quick Settlement in Nexo v. SEC Case: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
01/20/2023 - 13:33
Doge Co-founder Suggests Crypto Moguls Shorting Dogecoin Likely to Lose, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor
01/20/2023 - 13:18
Ripple Rival Stellar Becomes CFTC's Blockchain and Digital Assets Advisor
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev