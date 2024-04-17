Advertisement
    Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland's X Account Hacked to Promote Crypto Scam

    Alex Dovbnya
    The X social media account of movie star Tom Holland was recently hacked in order to promote NFTs
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 5:42
    The X social media account of movie star Tom Holland was recently compromised by hackers.

    The account, which boasts more than 7 million followers, was used by bad actors to announce that the Spider-Man star was supposedly launching "Spiderverse" in partnership with the Binance exchange. 

    The compromised account also attached a link to a sham website, urging users to get early access to the fraudulent SPIDER cryptocurrency as well as Spiderverse NFTs. 

    The post, which was initially pinned on his profile, has already been taken down. 

    Spider-Man NFTs

    While Holland's "Spiderverse" post is certainly fake, Marvel has already dipped its toes into Web3.   

    In late 2021, American movie theater giant AMC joined forces with Sony Pictures to offer thousands of non-fungible tokens to some people who purchased tickets for Holland's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in advance. The movie managed to gross more than $1.9 billion, becoming a major hit. The NFT gimmick contributed to the second-biggest one-day ticket sales of all time for AMC. 

    Prior to that, New Zealand-based NFT company VeVe also teamed up with Marvel to offer Spider-Man NFTs. One of the NFTs included the very first Marvel book that was released all the way back in 1939.     

    Earlier this year, Ethereum-powered digital collectibles platform VeVe also released NFT comics with such Marvel heroes as Spider-Man, X-Men, and so on. 

    About the author
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

