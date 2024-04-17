Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland's X Account Hacked to Promote Crypto Scam

The X social media account of movie star Tom Holland was recently compromised by hackers.

Advertisement

The account, which boasts more than 7 million followers, was used by bad actors to announce that the Spider-Man star was supposedly launching "Spiderverse" in partnership with the Binance exchange.

The compromised account also attached a link to a sham website, urging users to get early access to the fraudulent SPIDER cryptocurrency as well as Spiderverse NFTs.

The post, which was initially pinned on his profile, has already been taken down.

Spider-Man NFTs

While Holland's "Spiderverse" post is certainly fake, Marvel has already dipped its toes into Web3.

In late 2021, American movie theater giant AMC joined forces with Sony Pictures to offer thousands of non-fungible tokens to some people who purchased tickets for Holland's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in advance. The movie managed to gross more than $1.9 billion, becoming a major hit. The NFT gimmick contributed to the second-biggest one-day ticket sales of all time for AMC.

Prior to that, New Zealand-based NFT company VeVe also teamed up with Marvel to offer Spider-Man NFTs. One of the NFTs included the very first Marvel book that was released all the way back in 1939.

Earlier this year, Ethereum-powered digital collectibles platform VeVe also released NFT comics with such Marvel heroes as Spider-Man, X-Men, and so on.