    Something 'Scary' Happening With Bitcoin: Analyst Ki Young Ju

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin might face another wave of selling pressure as Mt. Gox sends money
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 8:56
    Prominent analyst and founder of the Cryptoquant on-chain analytical service says that Mt. Gox's selling pressure could be a scary thing for the market, as it will push enormous selling volume on the market and could directly affect the price.

    The problem arises from the actions of Mt. Gox, a notorious Bitcoin exchange that lost about 850,000 BTC in a 2014 hack. Large volumes of Bitcoin have had to be moved in order to fulfill efforts to compensate victims over the previous few years. Recently, Mt. Gox transferred 44,527 Bitcoin worth approximately $2.84 billion to an internal wallet.

    There is conjecture that this movement is a component of the arrangements for impending debt repayments to creditors. The scary size of possible sell-side liquidity that might enter the market was highlighted by Ki Young Ju. As shown in the chart that Young Ju shared, Mt. Gox's realized cap has experienced notable fluctuations as the exchange starts realizing the funds.

    The massive amount of Bitcoin that was released onto the market might increase selling pressure and lower the price of the cryptocurrency. Following a strong recent rally, Bitcoin is currently trading at roughly $65,421. The introduction of significant sell-side liquidity, however, has the potential to stop or even reverse this upward trajectory.

    That might result in increased volatility, though it is unclear how the market will react to such a large inflow of Bitcoin. The Bitcoin movements on Mt. Gox's wallets might have a major impact. If a significant amount of Bitcoin were to be released onto the market all at once, there could be a sell-off that would affect the entire cryptocurrency market.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

