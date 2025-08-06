Advertisement
    Coinbase Added 21 New Cryptocurrencies: List Is Surprising

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 8:16
    Coinbase's most popular assets are meme coins, and it is clear why
    Coinbase Added 21 New Cryptocurrencies: List Is Surprising
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With 21 new cryptocurrency assets added to Coinbase's spot market listings in Q2, 2025, meme coins naturally took center stage. Kaiko data indicates that the most-traded tokens were Fartcoin, Prompt and Zora. Fartcoin alone surpassed three million trades. This demonstrates the exchange's shift to coins that bring in a lot of retail interaction and, frequently, high trading fees. 

    Coinbase's Q2 results

    These additions coincide with Coinbase's mixed Q2 financial results. Although revenue increased by 33% year over year to $1.05 billion, it was still less than the $1.59 billion analysts had predicted.

    By June, April's $89 billion in monthly trades had dropped to less than $57 billion, which was a dramatic change from Q1, when volumes never dropped below $100 billion. Coinbase's continued dependence on hype-driven trading activity was highlighted by this decline, which happens to match the lower market volatility even though Bitcoin reached all-time highs in May.

    Coinbase's business plan

    Short-term business sense supports the exchange's plan to list more high-engagement tokens. Despite their volatility, meme coins are a goldmine for exchanges. Due to their low unit prices, rapid news cycles and social media hype, they constantly buy and sell, which results in transaction fees. 

    Additionally, they frequently draw in new traders, which raises brand awareness and wallet creation metrics. This meme coin-heavy strategy is risky, though. These assets are infamously vulnerable to manipulation, whether via influencer-driven hype cycles, liquidity squeezes or coordinated pump-and-dump schemes.

    By branching out into payments staking and other financial services, Coinbase hopes to become a super app that is comparable to China's WeChat or Alipay and less dependent on trading fees.

    #Coinbase #Memecoin
