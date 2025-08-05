Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 600% in Abnormal Whale Activity

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 13:49
    600% Shiba Inu (SHIB) inflow spike hints at whale shopping in play
    This weekend, there was a big change in how major Shiba Inu (SHIB) players were acting. On Aug. 3, whale inflows were just 70.34 billion SHIB, per IntoTheBlock. By the next day, that number had jumped to 425.54 billion — a 604% increase in 24 hours, according to IntoTheBlock.

    The inflow spike, which came out of the blue, coincided with SHIB trying to stabilize near the $0.000012 mark after several weeks of declining.

    Even though there have been a lot of inflows, SHIB's price has only gone up a little. The token moved from $0.000012 to $0.000013 by Aug. 4 and is currently trading around $0.0000124. But the netflow chart shows a more meaningful change. 

    Source: IntoTheBlock

    For the first time in ages, the major players are putting more money in than they are taking out, which is a change from the constant outflows we saw at the end of July and the start of August.

    Match point for Shiba Inu coin price

    This change in position seems to be happening at a really important point in the structure. On the four-hour chart, SHIB has established a short-term base between $0.0000118 and $0.0000126.

    The inflow increase lines up pretty much perfectly with this range, holding strong. If that zone keeps on attracting accumulation, the next test is at around $0.0000135 — a level that previously marked local breakdowns in July.

    It is too early to say this is a trend reversal, but the signs are pointing in that direction. Major players tend to set the pace, not follow it. If they are repositioning, the next move might be just around the corner.

    Right now, SHIB's inflows are no longer passive, and the price might change to show that soon.

