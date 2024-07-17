Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Cardano (ADA) is currently seeing the highest level of bearishness in over a year.

The firm has concluded that the cryptocurrency has been "completely written off" by traders.

ADA is suffering from overwhelmingly bearish sentiment despite the upcoming launch of the Chang hard fork that is slated to take place later this month. The hard fork, which will introduce decentralized ownership, has been advertised as "the most significant" upgrade in the history of the popular proof-of-stake blockchain by founder Charles Hoskinson. Apart from community-driven governance, the Chang hard fork is expected to bring advanced scalability and improved security.

Yet, it seems like Cardano's technical upgrades no longer excite the market given that the token remains outside of the CoinGecko top 10 (below Dogecoin and Troncoin).

In the meantime, XRP is experiencing "huge hype" with erupting bullish narratives, according to Santiment.

The Ripple-linked token surged to $0.61 earlier this Wednesday, reaching its highest level since early April.

XRP and Cardano frequently get compared by market observers due to their similar price trajectories as well as their somehow cultish followings. As reported by U.Today , Murad Mahmudov, a former analyst at banking giant Goldman Sachs, recently downplayed the significance of these two major altcoins, describing them merely as "cult meme coins."

According to CoinGecko data, XRP and Cardano are still down 82% and 85.5%, respectively, since their record peaks.