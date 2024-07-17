Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Cardano (ADA) has been "completely written off" by market participants despite the imminent launch of the Chang hard fork
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 5:17
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Santiment, Cardano (ADA) is currently seeing the highest level of bearishness in over a year. 

    Advertisement

    The firm has concluded that the cryptocurrency has been "completely written off" by traders. 

    ADA is suffering from overwhelmingly bearish sentiment despite the upcoming launch of the Chang hard fork that is slated to take place later this month. The hard fork, which will introduce decentralized ownership, has been advertised as "the most significant" upgrade in the history of the popular proof-of-stake blockchain by founder Charles Hoskinson. Apart from community-driven governance, the Chang hard fork is expected to bring advanced scalability and improved security.  

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers

    Related
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 15:28
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Yet, it seems like Cardano's technical upgrades no longer excite the market given that the token remains outside of the CoinGecko top 10 (below Dogecoin and Troncoin). 

    In the meantime, XRP is experiencing "huge hype" with erupting bullish narratives, according to Santiment. 

    The Ripple-linked token surged to $0.61 earlier this Wednesday, reaching its highest level since early April. 

    XRP and Cardano frequently get compared by market observers due to their similar price trajectories as well as their somehow cultish followings. As reported by U.Today, Murad Mahmudov, a former analyst at banking giant Goldman Sachs, recently downplayed the significance of these two major altcoins, describing them merely as "cult meme coins." 

    Related
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 19:31
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    According to CoinGecko data, XRP and Cardano are still down 82% and 85.5%, respectively, since their record peaks. 

    Despite the high level of enthusiasm surrounding the XRP token, there are some worrying signs that its price rally might be short-lived. For instance, XRP bears might point to recent bearish divergence that typically signals a waning bullish momentum. 

    #Cardano Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Jul 17, 2024 - 5:22
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Jul 17, 2024 - 5:22
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Jul 17, 2024 - 5:22
    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayFi Powers FIrst AI-Driven Prediction Market for Esports World Cup CounterStrike
    Multipool Enters Strategic Partnership with Tokinvest Delivering Next-Level Tokenized Real-World Asset Trading
    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD