    Ethereum Is 'Superior,' Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 20:06
    Tom Lee would pick Ethereum (ETH) over Bitcoin (BTC) if he had to choose just one asset
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    During a recent appearance on the Coin Stories podcast hosted by cryptocurrency educator Natalie Brunell, Fundstrat's permabull Tom Lee opined that Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest macro trade of the next decade.

    Lee believes that ETH is currently having its "2017 moment" since he is convinced that Wall Street will finally take tokenization seriously. 

    Why Ethereum is superior 

    The analyst has noted that banking behemoth JP Morgan, which is leading in terms of security and fraud prevention, still has a significant share of suspicious activity (around 7%). 

    "So, is Ethereum superior to that? Yeah. If you're comparing it to Bitcoin, we're comparing the wrong analog, in my opinion," he said. 

    That said, Lee has stated that he would pick the leading altcoin if he were to choose between holding Bitcoin and Ethereum over the next decade. That said, the permabull is not in favor of picking just one asset. 

    "In my 30 years of investment history, investing experience, I've never been told to have only one choice, and I've never seen anyone make a good decision based on one choice," he stressed. 

    The biggest corporate ETH holder 

    It is worth noting that Lee is currently the chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is an Ethereum (ETH) treasury company 

    As reported by U.Today, BMNR recently became the number one corporate holder of the leading altcoin after accumulating more than $2.9 billion worth of ETH in just a little over a month with the help of such backers as Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction #Tom Lee #JP Morgan News
