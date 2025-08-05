Ethereum Is 'Superior,' Fundstrat's Tom Lee Says

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on the Coin Stories podcast hosted by cryptocurrency educator Natalie Brunell, Fundstrat's permabull Tom Lee opined that Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest macro trade of the next decade.

Lee believes that ETH is currently having its "2017 moment" since he is convinced that Wall Street will finally take tokenization seriously.

Why Ethereum is superior

The analyst has noted that banking behemoth JP Morgan, which is leading in terms of security and fraud prevention, still has a significant share of suspicious activity (around 7%).

"So, is Ethereum superior to that? Yeah. If you're comparing it to Bitcoin, we're comparing the wrong analog, in my opinion," he said.

That said, Lee has stated that he would pick the leading altcoin if he were to choose between holding Bitcoin and Ethereum over the next decade. That said, the permabull is not in favor of picking just one asset.

"In my 30 years of investment history, investing experience, I've never been told to have only one choice, and I've never seen anyone make a good decision based on one choice," he stressed.

The biggest corporate ETH holder

It is worth noting that Lee is currently the chairman of BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), which is an Ethereum (ETH) treasury company

As reported by U.Today, BMNR recently became the number one corporate holder of the leading altcoin after accumulating more than $2.9 billion worth of ETH in just a little over a month with the help of such backers as Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.