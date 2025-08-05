Advertisement
    Ethereum ETFs See Devastating Outflows of $465 Million

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 5:44
    Ethereum ETFs bleed $465 million in a single day after record-breaking outflows in July
    Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) suffered devastating outflows of more than $465 million on Monday, according to data provided by SoSoValue

    BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) took the biggest blow with $375 million. The Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) comes in second place with $55.1 million.

    Not a single Ethereum ETF was in the green on Monday, with several products remaining flat. 

    Still, ETH is up by roughly 4% over the past 24 hours, meaning that the bulls are not dismayed by the massive outflows. 

    Off to a rough start 

    In July, Ethereum ETFs attracted a staggering $5.4 billion worth of inflows. This sum is extremely impressive considering that Ethereum accounts for only one-fifth of Bitcoin's market cap. 

    Last month, the price of the flagship altcoin soared by nearly 50%, coming awfully close to reclaiming the $4,000 level. 

    However, Ethereum is off to a terrible start this August with two consecutive days of inflows. On Aug. 1, these products also bled a total of $152.26 million, ending an extremely impressive 20-day streak of consecutive inflows. Total inflows have so far reached $617 million this month. 

    Despite the recent outflows, Ethereum ETFs are still at $9.02 billion worth of total inflows. 

    Bitcoin ETFs also take a hit 

    Bitcoin ETFs also took a significant hit, with $333 million worth of inflows. However, this is far from being the worst day for these products.  On Friday, for comparison, they hemorrhaged $812.25 million, recording the second-biggest outflows to date. 

    It is worth noting that ETF flows can be quite volatile, and Bitcoin ETFs have shown that inflows can spike just as fast as outflows. 

    #Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF #BlackRock
