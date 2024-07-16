Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Break Major $16 Billion Milestone

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin ETFs surge past $16 billion milestone; is Ethereum poised to follow?
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 14:47
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    With a steady stream of new investments, Bitcoin ETFs are having a banner year, says Eric Balchunas from Bloomberg. After a brief pullback in June, momentum has returned with a vengeance. Daily investment surged to $300 million yesterday, bringing the weekly total to a staggering $1 billion. 

    The surge has pushed the year-to-date amount invested in Bitcoin ETFs to $16 billion, well ahead of initial projections of $12-15 billion for the full year. And there are still six months to go, reports the expert.

    When asked about the prospects of Ethereum ETFs, though, Balchunas estimated that they could attract "about 20% of what we've seen with Bitcoin." This suggests that the positive trend in the crypto ETF market is likely to continue.

    Adding to the excitement, the SEC recently granted preliminary approval for ETFs linked to Ethereum. This paves the way for a bunch of new altcoin ETFs that could begin trading as early as July 23.

    This record-breaking increase in Bitcoin ETF investment shows that more and more people are getting interested in cryptocurrency. ETFs are a well-known and regulated way to invest in the crypto market without having to deal with the hassle of buying and holding on their own.

    If ETH ETFs become a thing, it will probably make it easier for more investors to get involved in this fast-developing asset class.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

