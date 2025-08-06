Advertisement
    Barely Anyone Cared About Robinhood Listing Floki

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 8:37
    Shiba Inu rival Floki (FLOKI) fails to rally following the Robinhood US listing
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Robinhood US announced the listing of Floki (FLOKI), one of the leading meme coins, on Aug. 5. 

    However, the token only added a mere 2% on the announcement, surprising some market participants.

    The meme coin was down by nearly 7% on Aug. 5 amid a broader cryptocurrency market pullback, with the Robinhood listing failing to give it any noticeable boost. 

    A $1 billion meme coin 

    FLOKI is down by roughly 36% from its local high of $0.000158 that was logged on July 23. 

    Despite the recent price drop, FLOKI still maintains a market cap of roughly $1 billion, which makes it the 107th biggest cryptocurrency as of now. 

    #FLOKI #Robinhood
