    DOGE Price Prediction for August 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 12:25
    Can midterm growth of DOGE begin from current prices?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has risen by 2.21% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going up after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2015. 

    If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the coin is far from main levels. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. Traders should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.20. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $0.18 mark.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2080 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
