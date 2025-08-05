DOGE Price Prediction for August 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most coins remain in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 2.21% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going up after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2015.

If bulls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the price of the coin is far from main levels. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is rather more bearish than bullish. Traders should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.20. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $0.18 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.2080 at press time.