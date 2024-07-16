Advertisement
AD

    Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Kraken will distribute over 48,641 Bitcoin to Mt. Gox beneficiaries
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 15:38
    Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Kraken crypto exchange is said to have received 48,641 worth of Bitcoin (BTC) from the defunct Mt. Gox exchange. This update from Arkham Intelligence comes only hours after the defunct exchange transferred huge chunks of Bitcoin to an internal wallet.

    Advertisement

    Mt. Gox’s Bitcoin Transfer to Kraken

    Arkham, an on-chain crypto data platform, said a wallet address linked to Kraken received 48,641 BTC valued at about $3.1 billion from Mt. Gox. Note that Kraken is one of the exchanges chosen by Mt. Gox to help distribute BTC to creditors that lost funds during the 2014 hack.

    Related
    Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 14:35
    Dogecoin Sees Epic 90% Pump in Volume as DOGE ETF Talks Heat Up
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, Kraken has acknowledged the received Bitcoin from Mt. Gox and has promised to commence repayment within 7 to 14 days. In an update, Kraken said creditors will only receive amounts determined by the trustees of Mt. Gox and will distribute according to their instructions.

    Meanwhile, our previous article published this morning shows Mt. Gox moving $2.4 billion worth of BTC to an undisclosed wallet address. Given the anticipated reimbursement process, this movement signaled fund distribution to victims of the hack.

    However, Arkham highlighted in its recent update that $2.74 billion worth of BTC was transferred today, is still being held by Mt. Gox. The defunct exchange filed for bankruptcy in 2014 after suffering a notorious hack that led to the loss of about 850,000 BTC. Therefore, Kraken’s receipt of funds provides relief to Mt. Gox creditors who have been patiently waiting for recovery for almost a decade.

    Bitcoin’s response to Mt. Gox transfers

    Related
    Bitcoin Price Yields to Mt Gox Giant Transactions with Sudden Fall
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 11:34
    Bitcoin Price Yields to Mt Gox Giant Transactions with Sudden Fall
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin, the world’s leading digital asset, plummeted sharply from $65,000 to the $62,000 range in response to this morning’s huge transfer from Mt. Gox. This is probably due to concerns from investors that a potential sell-off situation could happen as soon as repayment to Mt. Gox's creditors begins.

    Notwithstanding that, BTC quickly changed hands, trading at $63,720 as of this writing.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:31
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:31
    ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:31
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD