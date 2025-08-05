Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a recently published tweet, the marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known by the pseudonym Lucie, addressed SHIB holders and crypto investors in general, sharing with them the only investment strategy that she believes to be foolproof.

Investment strategy for crypto holders

What Lucie revealed to the global crypto community, especially those who do not just hold crypto but trade it, was “the only strategy that should work for investors and DCA investors.”

According to the SHIB marketing lead, this is “buying the lows and selling the highs.”

Imagine buying the lows and selling the highs, that’s the only strategy that should work for investors and DCA investors. Advertisement August 4, 2025

This strategy has been used by professional traders routinely, not only on cryptocurrency markets. But since crypto has been attracting more and more new traders, Lucie decided to voice it for them as well.

Crypto in red, Lucie explains why

A few days ago, Lucie issued a tweet in which she shared her view on why the markets, including the cryptocurrency one, were deep in the red and remain down now.

The SHIB marketing expert named four key reasons why she believes this is happening. The first is that U.S. trade tariffs imposed on nearly all countries around the world continue to shake global markets. By now, the EU and a few other countries have inked trade deals with the U.S. government, seeing their tariffs fixed at a lower level than before.

Markets are red today, not because crypto is broken, but because multiple short-term factors hit at once:



🔸 U.S. tariffs shook global markets

🔸 Weak jobs data added caution

🔸 Profit-taking after recent highs triggered liquidations

🔸 Bitcoin ETFs saw some outflows



These dips… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 3, 2025

The second one is that, recently, weak jobs data was published that signified the shaky state of the U.S. economy and “added caution” to what was already seen on the markets by then. As for crypto markets in particular, Lucie cited huge profit-taking that triggered massive liquidations across various cryptocurrency exchanges. The last trigger was the recent outflows faced by spot Bitcoin ETFs.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $114,108, having pared some of its recent losses. SHIB is trading at $0.00001214, having moved down the CoinMarketScale recently and now sitting in 22nd place.