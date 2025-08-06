Advertisement
    Brandt Calls Bitcoiners 'a Bunch of Idiots,’ Saylor Weighs In

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 5:45
    Chartist Peter Brandt has railed against the HODL mentality within the Bitcoin community
    Brandt Calls Bitcoiners 'a Bunch of Idiots,' Saylor Weighs In
    Veteran commodity trader Peter Brandt has some harsh words for members of the cryptocurrency community, slamming the "hodl" mentality, which is prevalent among Bitcoiners.

    "There is no winning with the crypto community. Most of you are a bunch of idiots who borrow money to buy pizza," Brandt snapped.

    Brandt is fed up with Bitcoiners 

    Brandt has stressed that Bitcoin is "just an asset," urging its holders to "get a life." "Those who believe Bitcoin will right all the wrongs in their life will be greatly disappointed," the chartist stressed. 

    He added that Bitcoin appears to be a religion for "too many people," giving the cryptocurrency "a bad image." 

    However, a lot of Bitcoiners were not exactly these droplets of wisdom from the esteemed septuagenarian. "You are becoming annoying and old," a commentator said on the X social media network. 

    Brandt, who boasts more than 800,000 followers, was seemingly fed up after arguing with crypto holders. "I have had it up to the tip of my head with people on Twitter X," the trader complained. 

    Saylor weighs in 

    Brandt's meltdown was not left unnoticed by billionaire Michael Saylor himself. 

    In response to one of Brandt's posts, the Strategy co-founder defined Bitcoin as an "asset, circulating on a network, governed by a protocol, and rooted in ideology."

