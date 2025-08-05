Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for August 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 12:58
    Have correction of SHIB finished yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls continue controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has increased by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00001212 and the resistance of $0.00001257. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    On the longer time frame, traders should focus on the resistance level of $0.00001257. 

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000013 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is within the previous weekly candle. At the moment, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.00001150. If the bar closes below it, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000010 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001235 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
