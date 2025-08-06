Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, has weighed in on a recent statement made by the SHIB lead in a tweet. That X post includes a link to a recent blog post, also published by Shytoshi Kusama, about the necessity to conduct SHIB elections.

Lucie announced that Shytoshi Kusama “just dropped a bombshell” and that she is “looking forward to seeing how it plays out.” Kusama’s post came out after the SHIB team and community celebrated the fifth anniversary of Shiba Inu's launch.

Kusama drops SHIB elections "bombshell"

In a blog post published on Wednesday, July 5, Shytoshi Kusama explained the necessity of electing a president for the network SHIB state. Aside from this, Kusama also said that “a new lead visionary and councils for each dao will need to be chosen.”

Kusama stressed that this election of a president for the SHIB state was always part of the initial plan to achieve “complete and full decentralization.”

Shib has always been designed for full decentralization. As we move into the 5th Shib Year 🥳. It's time to launch a vital aspect to achieve this goal: ELECTIONS. https://t.co/jlAn8yOwLv — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 5, 2025

The president will be chosen through a DAO vote (most likely, using BONE tokens) and then this president will "coordinate and facilitate" the transition of the network to the SHIB state. The election will take place in three voting sessions, and anyone can nominate themselves to be elected for this role.

There will also be debates between candidates, as in real elections for real physical countries and states: “Debates will take place LIVE or recorded on various platforms and times.”

Kusama noted an important point: “We reserve the right to veto any candidate, and the winning candidate must adhere to KYC with the foundation and a strict NDA.”

SHIB president's responsibilities

Shytoshi Kusama also revealed the things the future SHIB president will be in charge of. Among them are “the transfer of power, well-being, future vision, and execution of the Shib Paper guidelines and vision alongside technology and council/DAO creation.”

They will also implement the first Congress of the SHIB state, consisting of the four DAO councils and, most importantly, for “or the community of millions and the financial responsibility of a 7 billion dollar token.”

Lucie commented, saying that the SHIB team had waited for two years for this election. “No matter who steps up, I just hope it’s driven by good faith and the best intentions of real holders.”