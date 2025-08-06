Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 8:33
    SHIB team executive comments on Shytoshi Kusama's latest blogpost about electing president for SHIB state
    Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, has weighed in on a recent statement made by the SHIB lead in a tweet. That X post includes a link to a recent blog post, also published by Shytoshi Kusama, about the necessity to conduct SHIB elections.

    Lucie announced that Shytoshi Kusama “just dropped a bombshell” and that she is “looking forward to seeing how it plays out.” Kusama’s post came out after the SHIB team and community celebrated the fifth anniversary of Shiba Inu's launch.

    Kusama drops SHIB elections "bombshell" 

    In a blog post published on Wednesday, July 5, Shytoshi Kusama explained the necessity of electing a president for the network SHIB state. Aside from this, Kusama also said that “a new lead visionary and councils for each dao will need to be chosen.”

    Advertisement

    Kusama stressed that this election of a president for the SHIB state was always part of the initial plan to achieve “complete and full decentralization.”

    The president will be chosen through a DAO vote (most likely, using BONE tokens) and then this president will "coordinate and facilitate" the transition of the network to the SHIB state. The election will take place in three voting sessions, and anyone can nominate themselves to be elected for this role.

    There will also be debates between candidates, as in real elections for real physical countries and states: “Debates will take place LIVE or recorded on various platforms and times.”

    Kusama noted an important point: “We reserve the right to veto any candidate, and the winning candidate must adhere to KYC with the foundation and a strict NDA.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 15:07
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    ByYuri Molchan

    SHIB president's responsibilities

    Shytoshi Kusama also revealed the things the future SHIB president will be in charge of. Among them are “the transfer of power, well-being, future vision, and execution of the Shib Paper guidelines and vision alongside technology and council/DAO creation.”

    They will also implement the first Congress of the SHIB state, consisting of the four DAO councils and, most importantly, for “or the community of millions and the financial responsibility of a 7 billion dollar token.”

    Lucie commented, saying that the SHIB team had waited for two years for this election. “No matter who steps up, I just hope it’s driven by good faith and the best intentions of real holders.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 8:37
    Barely Anyone Cared About Robinhood Listing Floki
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 6, 2025 - 8:16
    Coinbase Added 21 New Cryptocurrencies: List Is Surprising
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dreamcash Begins Rollout of Trading Platform with Hyperliquid Integration via Waitlist Access
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Barely Anyone Cared About Robinhood Listing Floki
    Shytoshi Kusama Drops Bombshell As SHIB Needs President
    Coinbase Added 21 New Cryptocurrencies: List Is Surprising
    Show all