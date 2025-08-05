Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for August 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of all coins from the top 10 list are going up today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has gone up by almost 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is on its way to the local resistance of $769.79. If the daily bar closes near that mark, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by growth to the $780 area.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is far from support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $770.

If it breaks out, there is a possibility of seeing a test of $790-$800 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes below $740, the decline is likely to continue to the $700 mark.

BNB is trading at $764.88 at press time.