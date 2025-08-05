SharpLink's Holdings Approaching $2 Billion Worth of ETH

SharpLink Gaming now has close to $2 billion worth of Ethereum in its coffers.
According to the latest update, the company currently holds a total of 521,939 tokens.
Over the period from July 28 to August 3, SharpLink purchased 83,561 ETH for $264.5 million worth of ETH.
The company is now determined to cross 1 million tokens, which will be its first major milestone. "We're halfway there. Accelerate," a recent social media post said.
SharpLink's massive buying spree has been cited as the key reason behind Ethereum's recent strength.