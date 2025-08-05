Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    SharpLink's Holdings Approaching $2 Billion Worth of ETH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 16:08
    SharpLink continues its relentless ETH buying spree
    Advertisement
    SharpLink's Holdings Approaching $2 Billion Worth of ETH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    SharpLink Gaming now has close to $2 billion worth of Ethereum in its coffers. 

    Advertisement

    According to the latest update, the company currently holds a total of 521,939 tokens. 

    Over the period from July 28 to August 3, SharpLink purchased 83,561 ETH for $264.5 million worth of ETH. 

    HOT Stories
    XRP on Balance Sheet: What SEC Filings Reveal So Far
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Names 3 Key Red Flags to Detect Scam Firms By
    +12,887.11% for Shiba Inu (SHIB)? This Metric Raises Eyebrows

    The company is now determined to cross 1 million tokens, which will be its first major milestone. "We're halfway there. Accelerate," a recent social media post said. 

    Advertisement

    SharpLink's massive buying spree has been cited as the key reason behind Ethereum's recent strength. 

    #Ethereum News #SharpLink
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 15:45
    $372,000,000 in BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Stuns Coinbase Prime, More Sell-off?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 15:41
    XRP on Balance Sheet: What SEC Filings Reveal So Far
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Succinct, the First Decentralized Prover Network, Launches on Mainnet
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Inveniam and MANTRA Partner to Develop Real-World Asset Ecosystem in UAE and US
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SharpLink's Holdings Approaching $2 Billion Worth of ETH
    $372,000,000 in BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Stuns Coinbase Prime, More Sell-off?
    XRP on Balance Sheet: What SEC Filings Reveal So Far
    Show all