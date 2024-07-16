Advertisement
AD

    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP is leading the market market, but is the most recent rally more than just a flash in the pan?
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 18:06
    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, one of the leading alternative cryptocurrencies, managed to climb to the $0.59 level earlier today, reaching its highest price point since April. 

    Advertisement

    According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Santiment, this surge has been primarily driven by surging levels of token holdings among whales and sharks that own more than 100,000 XRPs. 

    The firm has noted that "a turning point" in accumulation took place last August. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Bitcoin ETFs Break Major $16 Billion Milestone
    "Bitcoin Going to $1 Million": Samson Mow Names Possible Time Frame
    Michael Saylor Posts Victorious Bitcoin-MicroStrategy Tweet

    According to data provided by the CoinGecko cryptocurrency ranking website, XRP recorded a 10% spike over the past 24 hours, vastly outperforming other major altcoins. The Ripple-affiliated token is currently changing hands at $0.5903 after reaching an intraday high of $0.5921. The cryptocurrency is valued at $32.8 billion, which makes it the eighth most valuable digital asset by market capitalization. 

    Despite some impressive gains, there are some worrying signs that market participants would want to pay attention to. For instance, the XRP token recently formed bearish divergence. This means that the price managed to record higher highs while the oscillator is forming lower peaks. This could possibly mean that XRP's momentum is weakening. Bearish divergence could end up being a bad omen for the token. 

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP cryptocurrency is currently experiencing elevated levels of FOMO following its recent price spike. However, there are also risks that are associated with excessive exuberance. 

    It is not immediately clear why XRP recently experienced such a substantial rally. 

    Last week, CME Group launched real-time indices as well as reference rates for the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency. 

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jul 16, 2024 - 18:09
    Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?
    Jul 16, 2024 - 18:09
    Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Jul 16, 2024 - 18:09
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    PlayFi Powers FIrst AI-Driven Prediction Market for Esports World Cup CounterStrike
    Multipool Enters Strategic Partnership with Tokinvest Delivering Next-Level Tokenized Real-World Asset Trading
    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Whales Push XRP Price Higher, but There’s Worrying Sign
    Samson Mow Believes BTC Will Never Fall Below $60,000 Ever Again, Shibarium Bridge Sentiment Makes BONE Skyrocket, 136 Million XRP Moved in 3 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Kraken Secures 48,641 Bitcoin From Mt. Gox, What Comes Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD