Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Rockets 7,676% in Liquidation Imbalance as August Rally Cools Off

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 15:38
    $3 XRP lost amid 7,676% in liquidation imbalance, but what's next for popular cryptocurrency?
    Advertisement
    XRP Rockets 7,676% in Liquidation Imbalance as August Rally Cools Off
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The August crypto rally just hit its first real pocket of turbulence, and XRP holders felt the sting. Over the past 24 hours, liquidation data shows a staggering 7,676% imbalance between long and short positions on XRP — with more than $2.61 million in longs wiped out, while short liquidations barely scratched $34,130, according to CoinGlass.

    Advertisement

    That kind of gap does not happen without structural overexposure. From a price perspective, XRP slipped 2.94% to $2.97, and the one-minute chart captured the damage in real-time — an accelerated sell-off from $3.04 down toward $2.97 flipped several support levels in minutes.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 13:44
    XRP: Almost 0 in 24 Hours in Fundamental Metric
    ByArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Names 3 Key Red Flags to Detect Scam Firms By
    +12,887.11% for Shiba Inu (SHIB)? This Metric Raises Eyebrows
    Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive

    What makes this episode stand out is how cleanly one-sided the pressure was. While BTC and ETH had their share of long liquidations too — $40.39 million and $70.76 million, respectively — they at least saw shorts getting hit along the way. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    XRP’s flush, in contrast, looked more like a domino chain of long-only leverage collapsing under its own weight.

    Is XRP crowded trade?

    No matter if you zoom in on the one-hour or go for the four-hour view, the liquidation logs show longs taking one hit after another, with barely any resistance from the other side. When there is that kind of imbalance, it usually means that either people have run out of positive ideas, or the market has become too crowded too quickly.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/05/2025 - 11:15
    $60,585,668 XRP Moves Trigger Bullish Buzz on Top Korean Exchange
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP is still holding strong for now, but this event makes it clear that the market might still be looking for some upside, and it is not going to give it without a fight. The rally may not be over — it is just showing who is overleveraged.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 15:07
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 15:00
    Cardano (ADA) Market Balance Hit per This Key Indicator, What's Next Now?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Inveniam and MANTRA Partner to Develop Real-World Asset Ecosystem in UAE and US
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Rockets 7,676% in Liquidation Imbalance as August Rally Cools Off
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Cardano (ADA) Market Balance Hit per This Key Indicator, What's Next Now?
    Show all