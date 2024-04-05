Solana Founder Breaks Silence on Core Network Challenges

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko has broken the silence on the recent challenges the protocol has faced with the processing failure of large transactions. Taking to his official X handle, the Solana founder said though the bug that slowed down the network has been identified and fixed, other key updates might not be so easy to accomplish.

Crucial Solana upgrade bottleneck

According to his post, Yakovenko noted that dealing with bugs is more difficult than keeping the network lively and actively operational. He said the fix for the bug that forced a slowdown can easily be integrated. However, he noted that dealing with congestion bugs is a different affair due to processes that are required to ship a single update.

As reported earlier by U.Today, processing transactions on Solana became a difficult task for some meme coin farmers, especially those using the Raydium Pools. This will not be the first time Solana will be undergoing a network glitch. The blockchain network has a history of outages, which has served primarily as a major impediment to the unhindered growth of the underlying SOL asset.

dealing with congestion bugs sucks so much more than total liveness failure. the latter is one and done, bug is identified and patched and chain continues. the former has to go through the full release and test pipeline. shipping fast is impossible 😭😭😭 — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) April 5, 2024

While some normalcy has returned to the DeFi pools, the need for a more permanent solution remains at the top of Anatoly Yakovenko’s agenda.

Checklists necessary for update

Besides Solana, blockchain networks are always undergoing updates, a central theme for all these protocols. This theme hinges on passing the fixed patch through multiple channels and testing phases before launching on the mainnet.

The Solana lead developer also highlighted this strain as one of the major challenges bedeviling Solana at the moment. That the updates have to go through the full release and testing phase makes correcting network congestion slower than expected.

Amid all this, the price of Solana has extended its losses, dropping by 6.7% in 24 hours to $172.05.