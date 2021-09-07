Solana-Based Dev Ecosystem SolRazr Raises $1.5 Million: Details

Solana (SOL), a flagship cryptocurrency protocol of the ongoing bullish rally, will have its general-purpose developers and IDO portal as SolRazr completes its funding round.

$1.5 million raised by SolRazr

According to the press release shared with U.Today, SolRazr, a novel Solana-centric one-stop ecosystem, has completed its strategic funding round.

Image via SolRazr

In total, the team raised $1.5 million from a clutch of high-profile venture capitalists. The likes of Moonrock Capital, Ascensive Assets, Morningstar Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Divergence, Genblock Capital, CMS Holdings, PANONY and Skynet Trading took part in the funding.

Also, the latest round attracted the attention of seasoned angel investors, including Sam Kazemian from Frax Finance, Leo Cheng from CREAM, Santiago R. Santos and Chris McCann.

Jonathan Habicht, Moonrock Capital's Managing Partner, is certain that the SolRazr team has an outstanding vision and expertise:

Moonrock Capital is thrilled to be part of the SolRazr journey. SolRazr and its core components have been created to address several adoption-critical needs of the Solana blockchain ecosystem. It is a platform designed and developed by a leading team of experts and blockchain veterans.

Bringing fundraising and development to Solana (SOL)

Sreekanth Kalapur, co-founder of SolRazr, emphasizes the holistic approach of his team and its readiness to release a go-to environment for Solana supporters:

Solana will power SolRazr to help projects raise capital at lightning speed, and to help investors contribute at negligible transaction costs. The platform is not only fast and inexpensive but also secure and bot-proof, providing fair and truly decentralized allocations for the SolRazr community. SolRazr is not just a launchpad; we are building a platform with a host of developer tools to help anyone build fast on Solana.

SolRazr will unite the concepts of an incubator for early-stage products, a blockchain accelerator, a platform for initial DEX offerings, a community meeting point and so on.

SOLR token will be the backbone element of the project's tokenomics: its TGE is in the cards, as per the product's roadmap.