Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates

Solana has jumped another 16 percent while the other top altcoins remain in limbo

Solana’s unrelenting rally shows no signs of slowing down, with the red-hot cryptocurrency surging by yet another 16% over the past 24 hours.



What is more, the cryptocurrency just hit a new all-time high of $158.19, according to data provided by CoinGecko .

It has managed to greatly outperform XRP, the second-biggest gainer within the top 10.

The other top altcoins are displaying a rather anemic price action. Polkadot managed to gain about 3% while the rest of the blue-chips remain mostly flat.

After jumping into the top 10, Solana managed to surpass joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, currently occupying seventh place.

The cryptocurrency currently has a market value of almost $46 billion.

Solana, which claims to be one of the fastest blockchains in the world, has benefited from the growing interest in non-fungible tokens. Its smart contract platform also makes it a major player in the DeFi space.