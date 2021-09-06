Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates

Solana has jumped another 16 percent while the other top altcoins remain in limbo
Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates
Solana’s unrelenting rally shows no signs of slowing down, with the red-hot cryptocurrency surging by yet another 16% over the past 24 hours.

What is more, the cryptocurrency just hit a new all-time high of $158.19, according to data provided by CoinGecko

It has managed to greatly outperform XRP, the second-biggest gainer within the top 10. 

The other top altcoins are displaying a rather anemic price action. Polkadot managed to gain about 3% while the rest of the blue-chips remain mostly flat.

After jumping into the top 10, Solana managed to surpass joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, currently occupying seventh place. 

The cryptocurrency currently has a market value of almost $46 billion. 

Solana, which claims to be one of the fastest blockchains in the world, has benefited from the growing interest in non-fungible tokens. Its smart contract platform also makes it a major player in the DeFi space. 

Alongside Cardano and Polkadot, Solana positions itself as one of the main Ethereum rivals.

