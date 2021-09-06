Solana Hits Yet Another All-Time High as Rally Accelerates

Solana’s unrelenting rally shows no signs of slowing down, with the red-hot cryptocurrency surging by yet another 16% over the past 24 hours.
What is more, the cryptocurrency just hit a new all-time high of $158.19, according to data provided by CoinGecko.
It has managed to greatly outperform XRP, the second-biggest gainer within the top 10.
The other top altcoins are displaying a rather anemic price action. Polkadot managed to gain about 3% while the rest of the blue-chips remain mostly flat.
After jumping into the top 10, Solana managed to surpass joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin, currently occupying seventh place.
The cryptocurrency currently has a market value of almost $46 billion.
Solana, which claims to be one of the fastest blockchains in the world, has benefited from the growing interest in non-fungible tokens. Its smart contract platform also makes it a major player in the DeFi space.
Alongside Cardano and Polkadot, Solana positions itself as one of the main Ethereum rivals.