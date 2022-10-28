Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Now Available in Pre-Sale for Ethereum (ETH), PancakeSwap (CAKE) Supporters

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading at around $1,546.35. PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a popular DEX built on the BNB Chain; its token is trading for $4.51.

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is still in its early stages. It's grown by more than 30% and it's still in its presale stage. The price for Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is currently $0.009.

Brief Explanation of Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: applications that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of fraud or third-party interference.

These apps run on a custom-built blockchain, an enormously powerful shared global infrastructure that can move value around and represent the ownership of property. This enables developers to create markets, store registries of debts or promises, move funds by instructions given long in the past (like a will or a futures contract), and many other things that have not been invented yet, all without a middleman or counterparty risk.

Brief Explanation of PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain. PancakeSwap (CAKE) allows users to swap BEP20 tokens with each other in a trustless and permissionless manner.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) also has an attractive liquidity mining program that allows users to earn PancakeSwap (CAKE) tokens by providing liquidity to the platform. The more liquidity you provide, the more PancakeSwap (CAKE) tokens you earn.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a very popular DEX for all enthusiasts.

Brief Explanation of Snowfall Protocol (SNW)

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is a cross-chain transfer ecosystem built for fungible and non-fungible tokens. Their dApp enables users to swap assets across the most widely used EVM and non-EVM compatible chains. An analogy of this would be like if you could play Xbox games on a Playstation. They are building the highways needed for millions of people to communicate to every blockchain.

Website: https://snowfallprotocol.io

Telegram: https://t.me/snowfallcoin

Presale: https://presale.snowfallprotocol.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/snowfallcoin