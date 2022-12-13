Singapore Becomes First City in NEXUS World Metaverse

NEXUS World, a metaverse project that includes thousands of tokenized land plots, now has its inaugural digital copy of a large city available for virtual visitors.

Singapore city unveiled in Affyn's NEXUS World metaverse

According to the official announcement shared by the Affyn team, Singapore becomes the pioneering city of its NEXUS World metaverse. The digital avatar of the city consists of 2,000 plots of Freehold Land NFTs.

Affyn's NEXUS World integrated mobile geolocation features to assure that every land plot in metaverse-based Singapore is associated with a corresponding location in a real-world city. Each land plot is represented by a hexagonal tile of 15,047.5 square meters (or approximately 65.9 meters per side).

Just like all existing plots of Affyn's NEXUS World metaverse, the elements of the Singapore avatar have four rarity levels: Common, Rare, Epic and Mythical. Affyn representatives unveiled that more cities will be added soon.

Lucaz Lee, founder and CEO of Affyn, highlights the importance of the new release for his project's roadmap in terms of development and adoption:

The initiation of Singapore as the first metaverse city represents a major milestone for Affyn and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the product development roadmap. We are beyond excited for NEXUS World Landowners to experience the metaverse coming to life and take part in co-creating and powering the economy. These encouraging developments and more cities arriving in the coming months will prove invaluable catalysts for ongoing Web3 gaming adoption.

The procedure of claiming of plots in NEXUS-based virtual Singapore will launch on Dec. 17 at 12:00 p.m. UTC; all holders of "Flag" NFTs are eligible.

New earning opportunities in metaverse

In NEXUS World, all NFTs are yield-bearing assets. Immediately after claiming Land NFTs, visitors of Affyn can rent portions of virtual property to other players and host games, events and community-driven venues.

The more players that participate in these activities with Land NFTs in NEXUS World, the more rewards are generated by the community of landowners.

As covered by U.Today previously, Affyn released a number of NFT drops for metaverse enthusiasts in 2022. One of the latest portions included 100,000 plots of Freehold Land.