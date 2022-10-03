NEXUS World Launches Next Stage of Its Tokenized Land Sale

100,000 plots of Freehold Land up for grabs: everyone can buy flag to become landlord

NEXUS World, a new-gen Metaverse platform designed to provide Web3 enthusiasts with an immersive gaming experience, introduces its next phase of progress, i.e., a massive sale of tokenized land.

NEXUS World land sale kicks off on Oct. 8, 2022

According to the official announcement shared by Affyn's NEXUS World team on is social media accounts and main blog, registration is open for one of the largest land sales in the history of NFTs, GameFi and metaverses.

Within the upcoming round, people will be able to claim one of 100,000 land plots. First of all, to become an owner of land, a crypto holder should claim one of the flags: 48,482 flags will be available for just 1,995 FYN per item.

One NEXUS World account (except for the users from the restricted territories) can purchase 55 flags maximum on a "first come, first served" basis. A whitelisting campaign will go live on Oct. 7.

Four categories of land plots will be available: Common, Rare, Epic and Mythical. The rarest plots have the highest earning potential for their future owners.

City launch for NEXUS world supporters is in cards

Each land plot represents a hometown with virtually unlimited potential for earning. The owners can host events, collect taxes, rent the land to other players and guilds and take part in limited events in the NEXUS World ecosystem.

Fifty percent of the plots will be available before the launch of the game, while the remaining 50% will be distributed after its mainnet release. In December 2022, the team is going to unveil NEXUS' first City.

All NFTs (flags) from NEXUS metaverse will be available for sale on third-party marketplaces like OpenSea.