SHIB/USD Listed by Binance.US, SHIB Army Suggests Shytoshi's Real Name, Vitalik Buterin Sells Personal ETH Holdings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four crypto news stories over the past day.

SHIB/USD listed by Binance.US

According to the announcement by Binance.US , on Feb. 24 at 7:00 a.m. EST, it will delist Kilo Shiba Inu (KSHIB), a metric prefix of Shiba Inu that is equivalent to 1,000 SHIB tokens, and list Shiba Inu against the U.S. Dollar. The exchange plans to remove the KSHIB/USD trading pair and cancel all pending KSHIB spot trade orders on Feb. 20 at 10:00 p.m. EST. Customers currently holding KSHIB will receive converted SHIB distributions at a ratio of 1 KSHIB to 1,000 SHIB by Feb. 24. By delisting KSHIB and replacing it with SHIB/USD, Binance.US intends to provide an improved trading experience for its customers.

Is Shytoshi Kusama's real name identified? Here's what Shiba Inu (SHIB) army says

SHIB fans' theories about the true personality behind the Shytoshi Kusama pseudonym are often odd, and this week they took an unexpected turn. This time, two members of the SHIB community, @sunshineSHIB and @ShibaInuHodler Twitter users, "connected the dots" between Elon Musk's recent tweet about the new "Twitter CEO" and the message of the SHIB lead developer about Shibarium being ready to launch. Apart from texting about the Layer-2 solution, Kusama also changed his profile picture on Twitter. The users noticed that the aforementioned tweet of Musk came after Kusama did that. Then, after Musk published his Shiba Inu tweet, the SHIB dev immediately responded to it. All this made SHIB fans suspect that the person behind the Shytoshi Kusama alias may be Elon Musk himself.

Vitalik Buterin sells personal Ethereum holdings, transfers funds: potential reasons

Per recent on-chain data, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin swapped around 210 ETH, worth approximately $325,000, for USDC stablecoin. Such a move by the Canadian programmer could be explained by several reasons, with the first one simply a decision to cash out some of his holdings while the price of ETH is high. The second possible reason is that Vitalik needed funds to invest in a new project or pay for expenses. It is also possible that Buterin is simply rebalancing his portfolio or making room for new investments. Notably, Buterin's recent swap has not significantly impacted the price of Ethereum, which continues to experience price volatility in response to various factors, such as network activity, market sentiment and regulatory developments.

Floki Inu (FLOKI) spikes 38% after tagging Elon Musk and Kucoin listing