Is Shytoshi Kusama's Real Name Identified? Here's What Shiba Inu (SHIB) Army Says

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 14:56
Yuri Molchan
Several SHIB enthusiasts claim they may have identified real person behind Shytoshi Kusama alias
While the SHIB army may be eager to find out who is hiding behind the Shytoshi Kusama pseudonym, the theory they suggested this time seems to be far from the truth. However, you never know.

Two popular SHIB enthusiasts, one of them with over 390,000 followers on Twitter, have "connected the dots" between the recent tweet of Elon Musk about the new "Twitter CEO" and the message of the SHIB lead developer about Shibarium being ready to launch.

Here's what's happening

Earlier today, the chief of Tesla and Twitter posted a humorous tweet with a picture of a Shiba Inu dog in Musk's chair in the Twitter office, wearing a "CEO" T-shirt, with Musk stating that this is the new "CEO of Twitter."

Prior to that, pseudonymous co-creator of SHIB Shytoshi Kusama wrote on his Telegram channel that "Shibarium is ready," and he cannot wait to present the beta version to the SHIB army.

Shibarium is the Layer-2 solution for the Shiba Inu network based on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows faster and cheaper transactions where BONE tokens will be used as gas.

Shibarium had been expected for over a year, and Kusama kept tweeting that it will be released "very soon."

Aside from posting on the Telegram channel this time, Kusama changed his profile picture on Twitter, adding the newly revealed logo of Shibarium.

Is Elon Musk Shytoshi Kusama? These tweets suggest so

Twitter users @sunshineSHIB and @ShibaInuHodler have noticed that the aforementioned tweet of Musk came after Kusama changed his profile picture. Then, after Musk published his Shiba Inu tweet, Kusama immediately responded to it.

These nuances seemed suspicious to SHIB fans, who decided that the person behind the Shytoshi Kusama alias may be Elon Musk himself.

If this is true, then it would mean that Musk has found a way to completely do without sleep as he is running Tesla, Twitter, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink and co-created Shiba Inu together with Ryoshi — and is now about to launch Shibarium. It is time to seriously consider if the tech mogul indeed has an extraterrestrial origin.

In one of his interviews, Musk stated that Tesla would continue to do very well even if he were kidnapped by aliens or...went back to his own planet.

