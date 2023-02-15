Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Happening Despite Price Drop: What's Next?

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 10:57
article image
Arman Shirinyan
One of most bullish signals on market finally occurs on Shiba Inu
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Happening Despite Price Drop: What's Next?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu recently experienced a 17% price drop, which pushed the token's price back to $0.000012, sending it back to a consolidation zone. Despite this recent drop, the token still managed to experience a "golden cross."

A "golden cross" occurs when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average. This is seen as a bullish signal and indicates a potential uptrend in an asset's performance. The golden cross is considered a key technical indicator by traders and analysts alike. When a golden cross forms, it can attract new buyers who seek to capitalize on the potential uptrend, leading to increased demand and upward price movements.

SHIB cross
Source: TradingView

Shiba Inu needed to gain just a few percent more to deliver a prominent golden cross signal that would have launched it upward previously. However, the recent price drop has caused the token to face pressure from whales who were taking profits at local highs, preventing it from reaching the golden cross threshold.

However, Shiba Inu's high volatility makes it a challenging asset to trade. The token's price is susceptible to large swings, as seen in the recent 17% price drop. This is largely due to its popularity among speculative investors.

Related
SHIB/USD Listed by Binance.US

The golden cross, combined with the recent price drop, has left many traders unsure of what to expect from Shiba Inu in the coming days. The price consolidation at $0.000012 may represent a good entry point for traders who believe the token's price will continue to rise, but the opposite movement is still possible.

At press time, SHIB trades at $0.00001288 with a 1.02% price increase in the last 24 hours.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Will Cardano (ADA) Be Deemed Security? Expert Answers
02/15/2023 - 17:00
Will Cardano (ADA) Be Deemed Security? Expert Answers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Reverses After Elon Musk's Twitter Post, But Does It Have Any Chance?
02/15/2023 - 17:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Reverses After Elon Musk's Twitter Post, But Does It Have Any Chance?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Jumps 5% on This Positive News: Details
02/15/2023 - 16:45
XRP Jumps 5% on This Positive News: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide