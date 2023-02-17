Shibarium Telegram Channel Closed by Shytoshi Kusama, Here's Why

Fri, 02/17/2023 - 16:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shytoshi Kusama has announced that his Shibarium channel on Telegram will only open after the following happens
Shibarium Telegram Channel Closed by Shytoshi Kusama, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The lead developer of Shiba Inu has disabled an option to send messages on his "All Things Shibarium" channel on Telegram until further notice.

It happened after the SHIB community began demanding the revelation of an approximate date for the Shibarium release or to announce if the rollout is to be postponed.

"I'll reopen after the documents are out"

Kusama wrote that he is taking a pause for the Shibarium channel and will reopen it after the Shibarium documents are released and the community gains access to them. He added that until that happens, only official statements will be published there.

He also wrote, addressing the admins of the channel: "Now we know how crazy this will be once we reopen."

He thanked "those with patience," saying to "those without" it that the Shiba Inu team has already seen plenty of this stuff as the meme coin made its way to the top 15 list on CoinMarketCap.

SHibarium00KusamaTelegram004t546534
Source: Shibarium Telegram Channel

Related
Shibarium's Fast Launch Slowed Down by This, Shytoshi Kusama Says

Here's what prevents fast Shibarium launch

Earlier today, while the Telegram chat was still open, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama accused the SHIB community of a "lack of empathy" toward his efforts to release the Layer-2 solution for SHIB as soon as possible.

Users on Telegram kept asking Shytoshi questions about at least an approximate date of release, or if it is going to be delayed, and if it is, then until when. With no exact replies, they began poking fun at him, joking that it may happen next year, or in "yestermay."

Apparently, this drove Shytoshi to disable messages with exceptions for only official statements from the SHIB developer team.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
02/18/2023 - 14:55
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
02/18/2023 - 14:18
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
02/18/2023 - 14:02
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Here's What Makes Bitcoin (BTC) NFTs Ordinals Different
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
Ripple v. SEC: Crypto Lawyer Answers Critic on Basis of Lawsuit
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
MakerDAO Co-Founder Mushegian Left 'Principles' of His Latest DeFi
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 18
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
Cardano (ADA): Trust Wallet Announces New Release for Users in Wake of Valentine Upgrade
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
No, Bitcoin (BTC) Not Controlled by Five People: CoinShares Debunks Toxic Narrative
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Major Turning Points on Bitcoin (BTC) Chart
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Bitcoin (BTC) Remains Best for Unstable Times, but There's Catch: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Chinese Coins Narrative Gains Steam: Check Out These Altcoins
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%
Show all