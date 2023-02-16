Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Dev Shares Invitation to Shibarium, But There's a Catch

Perhaps the main mouthpiece for all things Shiba Inu (SHIB) related, Shytoshi Kusama, has officially invited everyone to Shibarium. The invitation, however, was a blog post published today by the developer. Apart from inviting different people in different languages, Kusama also outlined some specific details concerning the long-awaited Shiba Inu Layer-2 EVM protocol.

Shibarium: The Invite

The post "Shibarium: The Invite" is the first in a series that Shytoshi has promised to release ahead of the highly anticipated SHIB innovation. In this post, the Shiba Inu speaker laments the fragmentation of society, arguing that Shibarium can and should be a technology that brings everyone together. Kusama then outlines the common values of Shibarium, which characterize the fundamental understanding of the project for developers, companies and users who wish to join.

There are four such principles in total: burn, protect, help and grow. In particular, the first point, the speaker confirms the intention to ensure that the SHIB burning mechanism is applied to every project built on Shibarium.

Shytoshi Kusama concludes his presentation with a call to join and unite around Shibarium, expressed in different languages of the world to different peoples and faiths. The next post, however, is promised to be a detailed review of the past year in the life of Shiba Inu — the good, the bad and the ugly.