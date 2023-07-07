Shibarium Launch Date Confirmed, SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Has Fingers Crossed for Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Says BTC Is New Gold: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shibarium wait finally over, new launch date confirmed

In a recent post on his Shibaswap blog, Shytoshi Kusama, pseudonymous lead of the Shiba Inu project, announced the good news the community has long been waiting for. He stated that the Shibarium Layer 2 protocol could be launched at the Blockchain Futurist Conference, which is set to be held in Toronto in August this year. The announcement excited SHIB enthusiasts, who have been continuously asking "wen Shibarium?" on almost each and every Shiba Inu-related post on Twitter. As a reminder, Shibarium has been under development for several months, and the developmental efforts have already yielded fruit as the team launched the testnet dubbed Puppynet.

Shiba Inu leader Shytoshi Kusama has his fingers crossed for Elon Musk and Twitter: Details

Centibillionaire Elon Musk has recently taken to Twitter to comment on a post by the official handle of Community Notes, a project that aims to clarify potentially misleading tweets by providing them with more context and information. The Community Notes account reported the success of the tests run in Japan, adding that now Notes are becoming available for users around the world. Musk thanked the collaborators in Japanese as the original tweet was written in that language. The reply by Musk was spotted by Shytoshi Kusama, who commented on it by writing "what are the chances…?" This could mean that the SHIB lead is on the same page as the Tesla CEO - that only accurate information should be spread on Twitter.

BlackRock CEO says Bitcoin is new gold