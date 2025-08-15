Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly bullish today, however, some coins are in the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is trying to fix the local support of $118,638. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the decline is likely to continue to the $118,000 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle low.

If the breakout of the $118,000 mark happens, traders may witness a test of the $117,000 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is rather bearish. If bulls cannot seize the initiative until the end of the week, the correction may continue to the $116,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $118,539 at press time.