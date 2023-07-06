Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Direction and Plans Hinted at, Here's Exciting Part

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a new blog post, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama unveils a new direction for the SHIB ecosystem and makes a few announcements.

In his post written in Japanese, Kusama highlights the original goal of SHIB, to "build a leaderless, 100% decentralized, autonomous, and permanent community."

Kusama stresses that Shib was and will always be fully decentralized and adds that it takes a little more time, planning and a structure that is incomparably more rigid than other memes to ensure that everything is truly "permanent."

2. favorite part of new https://t.co/F7REYkHUZ4



YES!!! Hackathon!



Devs care about your security, and proper audits and tests will take place! Please understand that anyone can build fast, but is it SAFE? It's your money...



Be careful about which blockchain and Dapps you will… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) July 6, 2023

The SHIB lead wrote: "Therefore, we propose an update that completes the initial vision of Ryoshi and adds intent to the initial idea."

The question remains: How can Shib create a truly decentralized and enduring community that thrives on branded governance, blockchain technology, economy, territory and entertainment environment - one that is enhanced with cyber resilience and IRL prowess, and infused with a vibrant, meme-inspired spirit designed for a billion people?

Kusama says this complicated question has been narrowed down to a simple mission statement: "How will Shib save the world?" This represents the new direction for SHIB.

Structural design moving into implementation phase

Kusama stated that the answer to the question "How will Shib save the world?" has proven to be much more difficult than expected, but the structural design has been completed and is now moving into the implementation phase.

He says this phase is the final stage and requires a deep dive into Ryoshi's vision and the strategies involved.

The discussion and revelation as to this span hundreds of pages across various versions of the "World Paper," Kusama added.

SHIB needs structure so that the system can govern itself and properly execute and embody its mission. Currently, a DAO is composed of SHIB ecosystem token holders.

Kusama says Doggy Dao will be the next interesting announcement to be found in the basics section of the upcoming World Paper. To ensure that the DAO gives all members of the Shiba Inu community an equal voice, the governance of the entire system will be split into four, one for each core token in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Kusama gave a basic overview: Shib governs the community itself, Bone governs and supports technology in the community (example: SHIBARIUM gas fee), Leash reigns over community protection and also provides exclusivity, and Treat governs and enhances community projects.

Exciting part

Then the big announcement: SHIB is the title sponsor of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, Eth Toronto and Eth Women, which will be held in Toronto, Canada, in August.

At the conference, Kusama promises the completed World Paper will be exhibited, all Shib-branded projects will be published and Treat will be published in detail for the first time.

He highlights the possibility of discussions and the release of the much-awaited Shibarium Layer 2 solution. Kusama also added that he would be speaking virtually at the conference via AI.