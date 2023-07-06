Shibarium Wait Finally Over, New Launch Date Confirmed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The long-awaited mainnet launch of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's Ethereum-based Layer 2 protocol now has a definitive date, as recently unveiled by the project's lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama.

Timeline revealed

According to a blog post by Shytoshi Kusama, Shibarium may be launched at the Blockchain Futurist Conference set to be held in Toronto in August this year. As one of the event's major sponsors, the developer believes the conference will provide a much-needed ambience to share such good news.

Shibarium has been under development for several months, as the Shiba Inu team set out on a mission to introduce a highly functional scaling solution to help expand Ethereum's ecosystem. The developmental efforts have gained unique traction over the years, with the testnet dubbed PuppyNet launched several months ago.

The enthusiasm to continue working on the Shibarium protocol shown by Shytoshi Kusama and other members of the team stems from the embrace Puppynet has received over the past couple of months. From increasing user count, as measured by active wallet addresses, to consistency in transaction growth, community members appear ready to welcome the mainnet version of the Shibarium protocol.

Kusama confirmed that as part of the Blockchain Futurist Conference, it will launch a multi-month hackathon to help jumpstart onboarding new decentralized applications and smart contracts as the protocol goes live.

Other events to watch out for

While the launch of Shibarium is expected to be the highlight of the events slated for the Blockchain Futurist Conference, it is by no means the only one that users should look forward to. As confirmed by Kusama, the protocol's grand Whitepaper, dubbed the "Worldpaper," will be exhibited alongside all Shib branded projects, and Treat will be published in detail for the first time as well.

With the Shiba Inu team showcasing more advances in its efforts to launch the Shibarium protocol, expectations for a positive price impact on SHIB and other ecosystem tokens is high in the mid- to long term.